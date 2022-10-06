Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,093,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 842,041 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Regions Financial worth $170,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 70,299.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RF opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

