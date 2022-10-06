Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.67% of Humana worth $395,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Humana by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Humana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $2,548,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $504.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.81. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.