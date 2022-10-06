Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 102,713 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102,713 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.46% of Devon Energy worth $168,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

