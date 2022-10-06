Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $190,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Loews by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on L. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

