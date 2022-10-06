Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 61,868 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,868 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $279,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 267,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $346.61 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

