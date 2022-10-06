Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 75,199 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,657,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,199 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.86% of Yum China worth $177,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

