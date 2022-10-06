Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,318 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.87% of Eagle Materials worth $162,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

