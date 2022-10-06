Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 867 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $243,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LEA opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

