Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,745 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.43% of LPL Financial worth $210,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

LPL Financial Price Performance

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $241.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $242.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.13.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

