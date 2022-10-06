Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,909,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,108,756 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $202,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

