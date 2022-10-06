Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $27,897.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,794.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PINE opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

