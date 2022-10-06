Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. 18,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,178,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.