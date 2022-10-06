Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,733 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Amarin by 193.9% during the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 35,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Amarin by 14.3% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 98.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.83. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

