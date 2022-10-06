Amazy Price Tops $0.0699 on Major Exchanges (AZY)

Amazy (AZY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Amazy has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amazy has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $1.15 million worth of Amazy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amazy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About Amazy

Amazy launched on July 11th, 2022. Amazy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,707,561 tokens. The official website for Amazy is amazy.io. Amazy’s official Twitter account is @amazyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amazy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amazy (AZY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amazy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,923,921 in circulation. The last known price of Amazy is 0.06862656 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,003,609.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amazy.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amazy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amazy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amazy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

