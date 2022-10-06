Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.97

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.97 and last traded at $80.03, with a volume of 9321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.44.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

