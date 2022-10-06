American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.44 and last traded at $85.44. Approximately 10,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,211,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

