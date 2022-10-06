American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,735. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

