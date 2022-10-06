American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

