American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARL opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $276.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

