American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1,183.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $10.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,817. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.64 and its 200 day moving average is $252.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

