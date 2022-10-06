American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of American Tower worth $391,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $7.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,817. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $211.38 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

