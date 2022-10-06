American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $264.00 at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $264.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $214.14 on Monday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $211.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

