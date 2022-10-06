American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $280,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $133.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

