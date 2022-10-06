Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $275.03. 437,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average of $268.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

