Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 19.18 ($0.23). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.23), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares traded.
Amerisur Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95.
Amerisur Resources Company Profile
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.