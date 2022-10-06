AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys New Position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,400,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 41,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,273. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

