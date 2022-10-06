AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,497 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $26,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $19,105,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 230,890 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 90,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.