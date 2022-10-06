AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,082 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.10% of Prologis worth $88,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Prologis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,753. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average is $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.73 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

