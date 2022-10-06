AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 115,132 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 115,132 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,864,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.