AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 142,261 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,261 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $189.53. 9,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,875. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

