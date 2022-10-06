AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 726,856 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 726,856 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $51,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE BMY traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $70.10. 150,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,180,698. The company has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

