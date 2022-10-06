AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 83,602 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,979 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83,602 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.98. The stock had a trading volume of 107,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,059. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.79. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

