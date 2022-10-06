Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 88,066 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Amphenol worth $50,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,789. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

