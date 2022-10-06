Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 511,443 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 582,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1,205.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 386,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIVO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 348,004 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Featured Articles

