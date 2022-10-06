Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 6th (CHWY, CLB, CMMC, GS, IBIO, NEMTF, NFYEF, NRDBY, PRVB, PSTV)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 6th:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Chewy Inc alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$3.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16).

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €10.40 ($10.61) to €10.30 ($10.51).

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $15.00.

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $125.00.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from CHF 79 to CHF 63.

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.