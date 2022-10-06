Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shell (SHEL)

Shell (LON: SHEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/6/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/28/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/26/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/19/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/16/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/15/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/15/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/13/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/9/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/1/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/24/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on the stock.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down GBX 62.23 ($0.75) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,316.27 ($27.99). 15,081,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,516,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The stock has a market cap of £165.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 547.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,251.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,205.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

