Ancient Raid (RAID) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $683,758.89

Ancient Raid (RAID) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Ancient Raid has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Ancient Raid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Ancient Raid has a total market capitalization of $683,758.89 and approximately $52,294.00 worth of Ancient Raid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Ancient Raid Profile

Ancient Raid’s total supply is 284,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,025,127 tokens. The official website for Ancient Raid is www.ancientraid.com. Ancient Raid’s official Twitter account is @ancientraidnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ancient Raid

According to CryptoCompare, “Ancient Raid (RAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ancient Raid has a current supply of 284,999,990 with 41,781,839.46613751 in circulation. The last known price of Ancient Raid is 0.01466411 USD and is up 8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $38,646.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ancientraid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ancient Raid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ancient Raid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ancient Raid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

