AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.21 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James decreased their price target on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded down $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $18.22. 21,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,697. The stock has a market cap of $712.58 million, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Insider Activity

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AngioDynamics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 33.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

