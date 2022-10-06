AnteDAO (ANTE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,869.00

AnteDAO (ANTE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, AnteDAO has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One AnteDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003831 BTC on exchanges. AnteDAO has a total market cap of $64,316.27 and $34,869.00 worth of AnteDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AnteDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

AnteDAO Token Profile

AnteDAO was first traded on March 31st, 2022. AnteDAO’s official Twitter account is @antedao_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AnteDAO is www.antedao.io.

AnteDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnteDAO (ANTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. AnteDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of AnteDAO is 0.76522361 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,402.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.antedao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnteDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnteDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnteDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnteDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnteDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.