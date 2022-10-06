ANTIS INU Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ANTIS)

ANTIS INU (ANTIS) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ANTIS INU token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANTIS INU has a market cap of $254,675.90 and approximately $38,719.00 worth of ANTIS INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANTIS INU has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

About ANTIS INU

ANTIS INU was first traded on December 27th, 2021. ANTIS INU’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. ANTIS INU’s official Twitter account is @inuantis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ANTIS INU is antisinu.com. The Reddit community for ANTIS INU is https://reddit.com/r/antisinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANTIS INU’s official message board is medium.com/@antisinu.

Buying and Selling ANTIS INU

According to CryptoCompare, “ANTIS INU (ANTIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ANTIS INU has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ANTIS INU is 0.00000451 USD and is up 9.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $40,672.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://antisinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANTIS INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANTIS INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANTIS INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

