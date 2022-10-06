Apeiron RIA LLC Has $31,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,661. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $86.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

