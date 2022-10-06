Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ESGU stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $83.43. 50,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,127. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.48.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

