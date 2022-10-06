Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $60,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 248,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.73. 1,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,547. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

