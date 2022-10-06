Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $220.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,164. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

