Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $225.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

