Apeiron RIA LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $103.33. 99,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,597. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

