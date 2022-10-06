Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up about 0.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 71,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,455. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

