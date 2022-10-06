Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 19,592 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $40.08. 25,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,827. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $55.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

