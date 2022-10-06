Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $4.29 on Thursday, hitting $268.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,736. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.72. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

