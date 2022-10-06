Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Lowered to $16.50 at Piper Sandler

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABR. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

